Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Sold by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,572 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 4.8% in the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 896 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 5.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 879 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 837 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 3.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,798 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $305.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $244.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Dennis B. Story sold 2,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.83, for a total value of $476,274.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,298,758.29. This represents a 2.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Stock Up 5.5 %

MANH stock opened at $172.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.15 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.51. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.10 and a fifty-two week high of $312.60.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

