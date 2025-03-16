Mandalay Resources Corp. (TSE:MND) Senior Officer Sells C$130,152.40 in Stock

Mandalay Resources Corp. (TSE:MND – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Frazer William Bourchier sold 27,692 shares of Mandalay Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.70, for a total transaction of C$130,152.40.

Mandalay Resources Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of MND stock opened at C$4.91 on Friday. Mandalay Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of C$1.43 and a 1 year high of C$5.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$325.18 million, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Mandalay Resources Company Profile

Mandalay Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of various mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine covering an area of 7,540.78 hectares (ha) located in Central Victoria, Australia; and the Bjorkdal gold mine that comprises 9 mining concessions and 19 exploration permits located in Vasterbotten County in northern Sweden.

