Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Short Interest Up 51.8% in February

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 146,200 shares, a growth of 51.8% from the February 13th total of 96,300 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 136,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Luxfer
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LXFR. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Luxfer in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Luxfer in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Luxfer in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Luxfer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Luxfer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.
Luxfer Stock Performance
LXFR stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.12. 93,355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,219. Luxfer has a 1 year low of $9.26 and a 1 year high of $15.64. The company has a market cap of $324.01 million, a PE ratio of 36.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.14.
Luxfer Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 27th. Luxfer’s payout ratio is 76.47%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com raised Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Luxfer
About Luxfer
Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and first response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Elektron, Gas Cylinders, and graphic Arts.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Luxfer
- What Are Earnings Reports?
- Ignore Reports, Apple Won’t Install Starlink with iOS 18.3
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Casey’s Uptrend Remains Strong—New Highs on the Horizon
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Taiwan Semiconductor’s Huge U.S. Move—Stock Impact Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.