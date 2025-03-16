Lorena Anabel Ramsay Sells 1,029 Shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) Stock

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) CFO Lorena Anabel Ramsay sold 1,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $25,200.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 184,213 shares in the company, valued at $4,511,376.37. The trade was a 0.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Dream Finders Homes Stock Up 3.4 %

DFH opened at $24.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.27 and its 200-day moving average is $28.39. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.54 and a 52-week high of $44.38.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Dream Finders Homes from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

Institutional Trading of Dream Finders Homes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 235,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,485,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 6.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 622,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,539,000 after buying an additional 39,130 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 45.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after buying an additional 28,764 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 85.2% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 44,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 20,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bretton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the third quarter worth $4,508,000. Institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Dream Finders Homes Company Profile

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

