Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTA) Short Interest Up 50.2% in February

Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 40,100 shares, an increase of 50.2% from the February 13th total of 26,700 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 41,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lisata Therapeutics stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTA – Free Report) by 45.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,886 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.30% of Lisata Therapeutics worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lisata Therapeutics stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $2.39. 1,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,797. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.87. Lisata Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $4.20. The company has a market cap of $20.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.16.

Lisata Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:LSTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lisata Therapeutics will post -2.66 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Lisata Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Lisata Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of solid tumors and other diseases. Its product candidates include LSTA1, which is in Phase 2a and 2b clinical studies for the treatment of solid tumor, including metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (mPDAC), in combination with a range of anti-cancer regimens; XOWNA that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of chronic kidney disease.

