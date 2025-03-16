Leon’s Furniture Limited (OTCMKTS:LEFUF) Short Interest Up 38.9% in February

Leon’s Furniture Limited (OTCMKTS:LEFUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, an increase of 38.9% from the February 13th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Leon’s Furniture Price Performance

Shares of LEFUF remained flat at $16.10 during mid-day trading on Friday. 10 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,691. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.12. Leon’s Furniture has a fifty-two week low of $14.91 and a fifty-two week high of $22.66.

Get Leon's Furniture alerts:

About Leon’s Furniture

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Leon’s Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. It operates in two segments, Leon’s and The Brick. The company provides repair services for household furniture, electronics, and appliances; home office products; warranties; and credit insurance products, including life, dismemberment, disability, critical illness, and involuntary unemployment.

Receive News & Ratings for Leon's Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leon's Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.