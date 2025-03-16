Ledyard Financial Group (OTCMKTS:LFGP) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Ledyard Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LFGP – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.67 and traded as high as $15.15. Ledyard Financial Group shares last traded at $15.15, with a volume of 528 shares changing hands.

Ledyard Financial Group Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.45.

Ledyard Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th.

About Ledyard Financial Group

Ledyard Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Ledyard National Bank that provides retail and commercial banking, and wealth advisory services in New Hampshire and Vermont. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, money market, NOW, and health saving accounts; and debit, ATM, and credit cards.

