Lbp Am Sa Sells 944 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Lbp Am Sa reduced its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,881 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 944 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of YUM. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 2.1% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 41.9% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,653 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 38.6% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 6.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,538 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,311,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi RMB Capital LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the third quarter worth $262,000. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

Shares of YUM stock opened at $155.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $141.01 and its 200 day moving average is $137.07. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.13 and a 1-year high of $163.30.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.41%.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 30,604 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.46, for a total transaction of $4,880,113.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,560,800.16. The trade was a 16.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 5,000 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.66, for a total value of $793,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,573.60. This trade represents a 29.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,654 shares of company stock valued at $7,659,176. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

YUM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Argus upgraded Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.95.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

