Lbp Am Sa Sells 263 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Lbp Am Sa trimmed its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MAR. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc bought a new position in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Marriott International by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Marriott International by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 31,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,859,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 81,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Marriott International from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Marriott International from $287.00 to $283.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $280.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.45.

Marriott International Stock Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $243.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $278.37 and a 200-day moving average of $269.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.58. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.55 and a twelve month high of $307.52.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.46% and a negative return on equity of 116.67%. On average, analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.29%.

Insider Activity

In other Marriott International news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 1,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.48, for a total transaction of $292,463.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,811.48. This represents a 18.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 14,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.07, for a total transaction of $4,031,458.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,971,395.74. The trade was a 50.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,694 shares of company stock worth $8,938,132 in the last quarter. 12.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Marriott International

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Featured Articles

