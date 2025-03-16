Lbp Am Sa Increases Stock Position in Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR)

Lbp Am Sa boosted its stake in Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Free Report) by 78.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,544 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa owned about 0.05% of Intuitive Machines worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Machines by 31.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 933,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,514,000 after buying an additional 222,136 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Machines by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 576,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after buying an additional 7,538 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,403,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Machines by 16.5% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 147,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 20,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,361,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Machines alerts:

Intuitive Machines Trading Up 9.1 %

Shares of Intuitive Machines stock opened at $7.31 on Friday. Intuitive Machines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $24.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Machines

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Intuitive Machines news, Director Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian sold 377,973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total value of $6,935,804.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,494,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,128,992.80. This trade represents a 9.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Steven Vontur sold 4,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total transaction of $88,748.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,731.20. This trade represents a 4.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 393,659 shares of company stock valued at $7,262,364. Corporate insiders own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LUNR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Machines from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Friday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Machines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intuitive Machines

Intuitive Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.