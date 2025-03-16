Lbp Am Sa Grows Position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS)

Lbp Am Sa lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,746 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 156.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 37,480 shares during the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter worth $2,911,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,726,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,920,000 after purchasing an additional 89,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 73.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 89,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 37,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities cut Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. StockNews.com cut Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Pan American Silver from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Pan American Silver from $28.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.92.

Pan American Silver Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:PAAS opened at $25.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.52 and a 12 month high of $26.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 80.52 and a beta of 1.25.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $815.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.20 million. Research analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pan American Silver Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is 125.00%.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

