Lbp Am Sa Buys Shares of 13,242 Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Lbp Am Sa bought a new stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,419,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cintas by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. MGB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $192.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.41. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $155.89 and a 52-week high of $228.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $200.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.13.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. Cintas had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 40.62%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.61 EPS. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTAS. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Cintas from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Cintas from $191.00 to $184.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Cintas from $240.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.79.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CTAS

Cintas Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.