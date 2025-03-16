Lbp Am Sa Boosts Holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Lbp Am Sa grew its position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 210,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,375 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in NU were worth $2,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NU by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NU in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NU by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NU in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NU in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of NU from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of NU from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of NU from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of NU from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.60 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.47.

Shares of NU opened at $11.75 on Friday. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $16.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. NU had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

