Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Short Interest Update

Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 26.8% from the February 13th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.0 days.

Lancashire Stock Performance

LCSHF stock remained flat at $7.85 during trading on Friday. Lancashire has a 12-month low of $6.95 and a 12-month high of $8.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.06.

Get Lancashire alerts:

Lancashire Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, Australia, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance and Insurance. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

Receive News & Ratings for Lancashire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancashire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.