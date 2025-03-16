Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Short Interest Update

Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 26.8% from the February 13th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.0 days.
Lancashire Stock Performance
LCSHF stock remained flat at $7.85 during trading on Friday. Lancashire has a 12-month low of $6.95 and a 12-month high of $8.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.06.
Lancashire Company Profile
