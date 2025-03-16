Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE) Short Interest Update

Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 164,800 shares, a decline of 44.0% from the February 13th total of 294,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 445,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kuke Music stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 93,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Kuke Music at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Kuke Music Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of NYSE KUKE traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,433. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Kuke Music has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $40.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.43.

Kuke Music Company Profile

Kuke Music Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides classical music licensing, subscription, and education services in China. It operates through two segments: Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business; and Music Events and Performances Business. The Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business segment distributes commercial copyrights and offers music education solutions.

