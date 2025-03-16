KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB) Short Interest Update

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 32,290,000 shares, a drop of 25.6% from the February 13th total of 43,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,953,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 13.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Performance

KWEB traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.78. The stock had a trading volume of 27,886,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,316,957. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12 month low of $24.68 and a 12 month high of $39.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KWEB. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $282,366,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,663,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,107 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 29,608.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,260,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,565 shares during the period. Appaloosa LP raised its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 4,575,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,793,000 after acquiring an additional 810,695 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Lucas Management LP grew its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 136.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 1,385,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,118,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter.

