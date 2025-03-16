Kingdom Financial Group LLC. Purchases 11,954 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Kingdom Financial Group LLC. increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 273.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,954 shares during the quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 112.1% in the fourth quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 91.8% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 24,260.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 107.0% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $26.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.22 and a 200-day moving average of $26.32. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.46 and a fifty-two week high of $26.96.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

