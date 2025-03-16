Kingdom Financial Group LLC. Has $6.44 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Kingdom Financial Group LLC. lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,715 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up approximately 4.4% of Kingdom Financial Group LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $6,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atmos Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000.

Shares of BATS EFG opened at $103.73 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.82 and a fifty-two week high of $108.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.22.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

