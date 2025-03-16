Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Short Interest Update

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 982,000 shares, a growth of 39.3% from the February 13th total of 705,100 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 942,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kimbell Royalty Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 147,789 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 4,287 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,053 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 38,930 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 30,815 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. 25.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KRP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Truist Financial lowered Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Monday, March 3rd.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSE KRP traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.02. 742,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,106,728. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a fifty-two week low of $13.24 and a fifty-two week high of $17.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.73.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.42%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is presently -1,454.55%.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

