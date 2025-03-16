Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (KRP) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 18th

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th.
Kimbell Royalty Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 109.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Kimbell Royalty Partners to earn $1.01 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 154.5%.
Kimbell Royalty Partners Price Performance
NYSE KRP opened at $14.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.73. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 52-week low of $13.24 and a 52-week high of $17.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a current ratio of 5.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.01.
