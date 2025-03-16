Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 607.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,959 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,745 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $7,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 330.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 673,872 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $108,244,000 after purchasing an additional 517,267 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,367,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,400,035 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $697,411,000 after buying an additional 323,235 shares during the period. Swedbank AB raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 4,421,264 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $702,671,000 after buying an additional 292,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,001,358 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $158,692,000 after acquiring an additional 216,564 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 6,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.79, for a total transaction of $970,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 85,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,886,273.91. This trade represents a 6.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $152.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.10. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.72 and a 1-year high of $186.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.98.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.44.

Get Our Latest Report on KEYS

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.