Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $28,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Windsor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Broadview Financial Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 18.6% in the third quarter. Broadview Financial Management LLC now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 18,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $122,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWB opened at $308.87 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $271.54 and a 1-year high of $337.76. The stock has a market cap of $36.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $326.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $322.16.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

