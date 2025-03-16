Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 58.3% from the February 13th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Kasikornbank Public Price Performance

OTCMKTS KPCPY traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.36. 5,931 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,270. Kasikornbank Public has a 1-year low of $12.89 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.05.

Kasikornbank Public (OTCMKTS:KPCPY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter.

About Kasikornbank Public

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Thailand and internationally. The company's personal banking products and services include savings, current, fixed deposit, and foreign currency accounts; personal, home, and auto loans; debit and credit cards; health, accident, travel, retire, loan, save and invest, life and non-life insurance products; investment products, such as mutual funds, stocks, and derivatives/futures exchange; money transfer and bill payment, cheque and draft, and foreign exchange services; and digital banking services.

