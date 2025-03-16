Karah Herdman Parschauer Sells 12,888 Shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Stock

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) Director Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 12,888 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $167,415.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,057.17. This trade represents a 28.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Evolus Stock Performance

Shares of Evolus stock opened at $13.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.58, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $839.35 million, a P/E ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.97. Evolus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $17.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Evolus from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Institutional Trading of Evolus

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tang Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Evolus by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 4,997,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,171,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Evolus by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,130,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,557,000 after acquiring an additional 305,300 shares during the period. Caligan Partners LP grew its holdings in Evolus by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Caligan Partners LP now owns 2,692,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,724,000 after acquiring an additional 498,900 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Evolus by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,368,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,107,000 after acquiring an additional 308,753 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Evolus by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 1,287,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,217,000 after acquiring an additional 304,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, focuses on delivering products in the cash-pay aesthetic market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

