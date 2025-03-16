Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Barclays

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) had its target price increased by Barclays from $16.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CLSA started coverage on Kanzhun in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Kanzhun from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Kanzhun in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.29.

BZ stock opened at $19.75 on Thursday. Kanzhun has a twelve month low of $10.57 and a twelve month high of $22.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.46 and its 200-day moving average is $14.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 43.89 and a beta of 0.46.

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Kanzhun had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 20.65%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kanzhun will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BZ. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Kanzhun by 403.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kanzhun by 107.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Kanzhun in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Kanzhun in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its stake in Kanzhun by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 10,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the period. 60.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

