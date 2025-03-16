Juniata Valley Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:JUVF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Juniata Valley Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:JUVF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the February 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Juniata Valley Financial Price Performance
Shares of Juniata Valley Financial stock remained flat at $12.21 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,201. Juniata Valley Financial has a 12 month low of $10.94 and a 12 month high of $13.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.58.
Juniata Valley Financial Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.21%. Juniata Valley Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.23%.
Juniata Valley Financial Company Profile
Juniata Valley Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Juniata Valley Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services primarily to small and mid-sized businesses in central and northern Pennsylvania, the United States. The company accepts personal checking, club, money market deposit, savings, individual retirement, business checking, payroll direct deposit, and demand and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
See Also
