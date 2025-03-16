JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Bought by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Eastern Bank raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7,744.4% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.52. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.20 and a fifty-two week high of $50.75.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.