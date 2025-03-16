JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $540.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $580.00 to $540.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ADBE. StockNews.com cut shares of Adobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $640.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $490.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $540.60.

Adobe Price Performance

ADBE opened at $394.74 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $437.03 and a 200-day moving average of $482.06. The company has a market capitalization of $171.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.37. Adobe has a 1-year low of $374.50 and a 1-year high of $587.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.48 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Adobe will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.83, for a total transaction of $145,567.22. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,203.55. This represents a 11.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.28, for a total transaction of $403,172.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,687,063.84. This represents a 4.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,075 shares of company stock worth $2,191,826 in the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Adobe

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, SWAN Capital LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

