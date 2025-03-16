Jorge Ruiz Purchases 164,872 Shares of IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BACK) Stock

IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BACK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Jorge Ruiz bought 164,872 shares of IMAC stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.58 per share, for a total transaction of $590,241.76. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 164,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,241.76. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

IMAC Price Performance

Shares of BACK opened at $0.57 on Friday. IMAC Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $7.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.09.

IMAC (NASDAQ:BACK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter.

IMAC Company Profile

IMAC Holdings, Inc owns and manages innovative medical advancements and care regeneration centers, and backspace clinics in the United States. The company's outpatient medical clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with sports injuries, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions, as well as back, knee, and joint pains.

