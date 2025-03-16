John William Pitesa Acquires 1,500 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Stock

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) Director John William Pitesa bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $126.75 per share, for a total transaction of $190,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,467 shares in the company, valued at $439,442.25. The trade was a 76.26 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Vistra Stock Up 5.4 %

VST opened at $124.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $60.86 and a fifty-two week high of $199.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $155.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.04.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a $0.2235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Vistra’s payout ratio is 12.62%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Vistra by 616.0% during the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vistra by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vistra during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

VST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Vistra from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Daiwa America upgraded Vistra to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Vistra in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Vistra from $135.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.83.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

