Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 123.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,578 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,679 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,214,480 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $272,713,000 after purchasing an additional 115,102 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,118,688 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,208,000 after purchasing an additional 48,708 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 781,215 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,035,000 after purchasing an additional 59,685 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 615,517 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,801,000 after purchasing an additional 83,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 477,751 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,835,000 after purchasing an additional 24,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $183,465.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,785,088.64. The trade was a 0.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Robert Iannone sold 2,403 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total transaction of $332,599.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 79,621 shares in the company, valued at $11,020,342.61. The trade was a 2.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,736 shares of company stock valued at $4,022,825 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $137.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.44. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $99.06 and a 12 month high of $148.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

JAZZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.71.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

