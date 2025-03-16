Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) Short Interest Update

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, an increase of 71.5% from the February 13th total of 12,300 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Stock Up 2.1 %
JSML traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.09. 42,238 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,497. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 52-week low of $55.96 and a 52-week high of $74.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.16 million, a P/E ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.54.
Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.6228 dividend. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%.
About Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF
The Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US small cap stocks selected by fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Venture Fund.
