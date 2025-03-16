Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) Short Interest Update

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, an increase of 71.5% from the February 13th total of 12,300 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

JSML traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.09. 42,238 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,497. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 52-week low of $55.96 and a 52-week high of $74.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.16 million, a P/E ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.54.

Get Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.6228 dividend. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF

About Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JSML. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 134,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,769,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 19,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,277,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,757,000 after buying an additional 24,616 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US small cap stocks selected by fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Venture Fund.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.