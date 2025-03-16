James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 37,300 shares, a decrease of 25.1% from the February 13th total of 49,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
James Hardie Industries Price Performance
Shares of NYSE JHX opened at $32.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.50. James Hardie Industries has a fifty-two week low of $29.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.57.
James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $953.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.63 million. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 11.15%. As a group, equities analysts predict that James Hardie Industries will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 8th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of James Hardie Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of James Hardie Industries in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, James Hardie Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.
About James Hardie Industries
James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.
