Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $158.83.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $157.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Jabil in a report on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

JBL opened at $136.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.19. Jabil has a 1-year low of $95.85 and a 1-year high of $174.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.12. Jabil had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 41.87%. The business had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Jabil will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 3.07%.

In other Jabil news, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.30, for a total transaction of $3,026,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 119,108 shares in the company, valued at $18,021,040.40. The trade was a 14.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total value of $551,718.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,093,283. This trade represents a 20.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,400 shares of company stock valued at $12,804,458 over the last ninety days. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

