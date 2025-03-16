iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) is Centurion Wealth Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Centurion Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,393 shares during the period. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for 2.5% of Centurion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Centurion Wealth Management LLC owned 0.12% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $7,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $14,327,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 687,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,718,000 after purchasing an additional 59,141 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 22,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 78,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,975,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 91,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.54. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.36 and a 1 year high of $50.71.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.