iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3,600.0% during the 4th quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $46,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock opened at $215.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $182.98 and a 1 year high of $245.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.54.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

