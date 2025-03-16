iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by Wellington Shields & Co. LLC

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 114.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM stock opened at $202.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.19. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $191.34 and a 1 year high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

