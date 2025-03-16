iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. MGB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $171.70 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $154.17 and a 1-year high of $187.26. The company has a market cap of $48.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $180.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.40.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

