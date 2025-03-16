iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) is SlateStone Wealth LLC’s 4th Largest Position

SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,669 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 2.4% of SlateStone Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. SlateStone Wealth LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $24,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $331,412,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,848,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,841,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,410 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,725,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,340,000 after purchasing an additional 950,857 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 18,801.7% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 522,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,070,000 after purchasing an additional 519,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,990,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS QUAL opened at $171.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 1.04. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $154.17 and a 52-week high of $187.26.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.