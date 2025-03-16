iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Holdings Increased by Centurion Wealth Management LLC

Centurion Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 658 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises 1.1% of Centurion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Centurion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $3,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 33,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 41,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFG opened at $103.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.83 and its 200-day moving average is $102.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $94.82 and a 12-month high of $108.91.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

