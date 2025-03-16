iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Position Raised by Glenview Trust co

Glenview Trust co lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,431,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,112 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises 2.3% of Glenview Trust co’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Glenview Trust co owned about 1.69% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $123,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2,108.2% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,554,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,347,920 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 31.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,723,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,243 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,863,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 3,055,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,445,000 after buying an additional 347,836 shares during the period. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 721,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,696,000 after buying an additional 322,286 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.96. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.1912 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

