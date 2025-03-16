iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Short Interest Down 49.3% in February

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 588,700 shares, a decline of 49.3% from the February 13th total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 734,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.60. 719,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,426. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.75. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.01 and a fifty-two week high of $37.72.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0222 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESGE. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 6,177,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,956,000 after buying an additional 36,306 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,079,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,430,000 after purchasing an additional 118,301 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,196,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,957,000 after purchasing an additional 62,366 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 99,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 8,658 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.

