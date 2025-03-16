iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Short Interest Down 49.3% in February

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 588,700 shares, a decline of 49.3% from the February 13th total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 734,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Stock Up 1.7 %
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.60. 719,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,426. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.75. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.01 and a fifty-two week high of $37.72.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0222 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.
Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF
About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF
The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.
