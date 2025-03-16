iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF (NASDAQ:IBAT) Short Interest Update

iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF (NASDAQ:IBAT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 84.6% from the February 13th total of 1,300 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF (NASDAQ:IBAT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned about 2.90% of iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF alerts:

iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF Price Performance

IBAT traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.24. 144 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,078. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $21.34 and a 52 week high of $26.08.

iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF (IBAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a price-weighted index of companies involved in energy storage solutions around the globe. The fund seeks to provide long-term growth opportunities from companies involved in the transition to a low-carbon economy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.