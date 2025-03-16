iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) is Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF makes up approximately 7.9% of Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $9,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 90,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,397,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,533,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,990,000 after acquiring an additional 76,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 241,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock opened at $91.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.25 and a 200 day moving average of $95.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12-month low of $85.17 and a 12-month high of $100.29.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.5456 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

