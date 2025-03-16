iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Strategic Financial Partners Ltd.’s 7th Largest Position

Strategic Financial Partners Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,556 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 3.8% of Strategic Financial Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Strategic Financial Partners Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IJR. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of IJR stock opened at $105.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.84. The stock has a market cap of $78.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $101.85 and a twelve month high of $128.61.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

