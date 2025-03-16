iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Lifted by Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC

Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,522 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 13.6% of Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $45,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Edge Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter.

IVV stock opened at $565.56 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $496.30 and a twelve month high of $616.22. The company has a market cap of $544.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $596.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $588.84.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

