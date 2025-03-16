iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Bought by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,136 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEMG. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 59,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $562,000. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 151,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 231,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,954 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSEARCA:IEMG opened at $55.03 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $49.47 and a 52 week high of $59.00. The company has a market capitalization of $84.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.54.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

