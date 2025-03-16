iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,584 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $14,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,236,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,001,000 after buying an additional 268,992 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,577,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 725,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,297,000 after buying an additional 10,768 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 718,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,636,000 after buying an additional 37,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 550,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,746,000 after buying an additional 9,033 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $118.96 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.65 and a fifty-two week high of $122.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.97. The company has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.79.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.