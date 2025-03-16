iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Stock Position Raised by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 36.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,230,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 592,846 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned 0.37% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $194,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 94.9% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT opened at $90.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $84.89 and a 1 year high of $101.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.92.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2898 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

