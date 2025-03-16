IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.87 and traded as high as $13.94. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima shares last traded at $13.38, with a volume of 286,487 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th.

Get IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IRS

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Stock Up 2.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.45.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 79.08% and a positive return on equity of 10.23%.

Institutional Trading of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 46,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Glenorchy Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Glenorchy Capital Ltd now owns 43,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Systrade AG increased its holdings in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Systrade AG now owns 103,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA acquired a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.46% of the company’s stock.

About IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima

(Get Free Report)

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It operates through five segments: Shopping Malls, Offices, Hotels, Sales and Developments, and Others. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.